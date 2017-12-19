About Admiral Nurse Halton

Admiral Nurses are nurses who specialise in dementia care and work with the family carer as primary client. Admiral Nurses work collaboratively with families, helping them cope with the fear, uncertainty and difficult everyday reality of dementia. Admiral Nurses are at the forefront of dementia care and all have significant experience of working with people living with dementia before taking up the role. Admiral Nurses work with both the person living with dementia and their family. They: focus on the needs of the family, including psychological support and relationship centred work; help families better understand dementia and use a range of specialist clinical interventions that help people live well with the condition and develop skills to improve communication and maintain relationships; help families cope with feelings of loss and bereavement as dementia progresses; provide advice on referrals to other appropriate services.