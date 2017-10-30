Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Admiral Nurses Worcestershire

Evesham Community Hospital Waterside, Evesham, Worcestershire,
WR11 1JT
0300 123 1734
www.hacw.nhs.uk/our-services/dementia-early-intervention/dementia/caring-for-someone-with-dementia
WHCNHS.admiralnurses@nhs.net

About Admiral Nurses Worcestershire

Admiral Nurses are mental health nurses specialising in dementia. They offer skilled assessment, information and practical advice, work with families from the point of diagnosis, provide emotional and psychological support, guidance with accessing services, and work collaboratively with other professionals and organisations to facilitate care provision. Initial consultations are primarily by telephone triage. If they are unable to meet someone's needs by phone, a clinic appointment (at a variety of locations throughout the county) and/or a home visit for further assessment will be arranged.

Who runs this service

  • Worcestershire Health and Care NHS Trust

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • People with dementia and family carers, registered with a Worcestershire GP.
  • Residents of Worcestershire

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 30/10/17 to 18/12/17

Alzheimer's Society
