Support group

Advisory Service

Cauldon Chambers 10 Stoke Road, Stoke-on-Trent, Staffordshire,
ST4 2DP
01782 214999
www.approachstaffordshire.co.uk
enquiries@approachstaffordshire.co.uk

About Advisory Service

The Approach Dementia Advisory Service is a free, confidential service providing support and advice to anyone diagnosed with Dementia, and their carers, across North Staffordshire, including the City of Stoke-on-Trent. Dementia Advisors provide support by phone or through visiting people in their own homes or at other convenient locations. The service also can include short periods of support from a dementia support worker who prevent people from feeling isolated, and help individuals regain skills and interests they may have previously lost.

Who runs this service

  • Approach Staffordshire

Type of service

Who is this service for?

  • Older people or carers of people with a dementia diagnosis or mental health needs

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 29/08/17 to 17/10/17

Alzheimer's Society
