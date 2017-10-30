Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Support group

Dementia Advice Service

Bromwich Road, Worcester, Worcestershire,
WR2 4BN
01905 740950
www.ageukhw.org.uk
dementiaadvice@ageukhw.org.uk

About Dementia Advice Service

The Dementia Advice Service offers information and advice to people who are living with memory loss or dementia, as well as their family and friends. A dementia adviser can discuss a client's current situation and any information that they might need, perhaps about benefits, power of attorney, driving, as well as practical tips on living well with dementia. They can also let clients know about other services which can help and contact them on their behalf. The dementia adviser will then continue to be a point of contact for the future.

Who runs this service

  • Age UK Herefordshire and Worcestershire

Type of service

Who is this service for?

  • People with dementia or memory loss, living in Worcestershire (or who have a Worcestershire GP) and their family/friends
  • Live in Worcestershire or have a Worcestershire GP

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 30/10/17 to 18/12/17

Alzheimer's Society
