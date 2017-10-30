About Dementia Advice Service

The Dementia Advice Service offers information and advice to people who are living with memory loss or dementia, as well as their family and friends. A dementia adviser can discuss a client's current situation and any information that they might need, perhaps about benefits, power of attorney, driving, as well as practical tips on living well with dementia. They can also let clients know about other services which can help and contact them on their behalf. The dementia adviser will then continue to be a point of contact for the future.