Dementia Advisor Service

Tavis House 1-6 Tavistock Square, London,
WC1H 9NA
020 7239 0400
www.ageuk.org.uk/camden
info@ageukcamden.org.uk

About Dementia Advisor Service

The service can support: through the process of seeking a diagnosis of dementia; to obtain information about different types of dementia, what to expect and planning for the future; to cope with memory problems and others symptoms connected to dementia; to access services, increasing people's quality of life and ensuring they have the correct level of support at all stages of their condition; by encouraging them to become more socially active, introducing them to local activity groups, improving wellbeing and reducing isolation; to become more confident through empowering them to choose what they need and make decisions about their lives.

Who runs this service

  • Age UK Camden

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Older people with dementia or with memory problems, their family and friends
  • Residents of London Borough of Camden

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 29/08/17 to 17/10/17

Alzheimer's Society
