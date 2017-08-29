About Dementia Advisor Service

The service can support: through the process of seeking a diagnosis of dementia; to obtain information about different types of dementia, what to expect and planning for the future; to cope with memory problems and others symptoms connected to dementia; to access services, increasing people's quality of life and ensuring they have the correct level of support at all stages of their condition; by encouraging them to become more socially active, introducing them to local activity groups, improving wellbeing and reducing isolation; to become more confident through empowering them to choose what they need and make decisions about their lives.