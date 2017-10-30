Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Support group

Dementia Care Advisory Service

Barkham Day Hospital Wokingham Hospital 41 Barkham Road, Wokingham, Berkshire,
RG41 2RE
0118 949 5101
www.wokingham.gov.uk
michelle.gilbert@wokingham.gov.uk

About Dementia Care Advisory Service

Advice and support for people over 65 diagnosed with dementia, their carers family and friends. The Dementia Care Advisor is able to listen to any concerns, provide confidential support and be a consistent point of contact. Home visits available. Information is available on local activities, groups and support services, longer term planning including legal issues, money matters and benefits, services offered by Health and Social Services, living well with dementia, and taking a break.

Who runs this service

  • Wokingham Borough Council

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • People over 65, diagnosed with dementia and carers, family and friends
  • Residents of Wokingham Borough

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 30/10/17 to 18/12/17

Alzheimer's Society
