About Dementia Care Advisory Service - Younger People

Advice and support for people under 65 diagnosed with dementia, their carers, families and friends. Information available on local activities, groups and support services, longer term planning and legal issues, money matters and benefits, services offered by Health and Social Services, living well with dementia, taking a break. The dementia care advisor is able to listen to any concerns, provide confidential support and be a consistent point of contact.