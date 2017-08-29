Advice and support for people under 65 diagnosed with dementia, their carers, families and friends. Information available on local activities, groups and support services, longer term planning and legal issues, money matters and benefits, services offered by Health and Social Services, living well with dementia, taking a break. The dementia care advisor is able to listen to any concerns, provide confidential support and be a consistent point of contact.
Support group
Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.
Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 29/08/17 to 17/10/17