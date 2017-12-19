Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Support group

Drop-In Sale

High Lee House 69 Broad Road, Sale, Greater Manchester,
M33 2HL
0161 746 3944
www.ageuktrafford.org.uk
dementia.adviser@ageuktrafford.org.uk

About Drop-In Sale

Attendees can receive advice and information from a Dementia Adviser.

Who runs this service

  • Age UK Trafford

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • People with dementia and their carers
  • Residents of the Trafford area

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 19/12/17 to 06/02/18

Alzheimer's Society
