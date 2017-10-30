Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Emotional and practical support - Outreach team

The Mind Centre 90-92 Lothian Road, Middlesbrough,
TS4 2QX
01642 257030
www.ageingbettermiddlesbrough.org.uk
info@ageingbettermiddlesbrough.org.uk

Ageing Better Middlesbrough can help people who are feeling lonely or isolated from others make positive changes to feel less lonely. Some of the ways they can help: spending time getting to know you and what's important to you; giving you time to talk about your thoughts and feelings; helping you meet someone who's interested in similar things to you.

  • Ageing Better Middlesbrough

Support group

  • People aged 50 and above and are experiencing feelings of loneliness and isolation
  • Residents of Middlesbrough

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 30/10/17 to 18/12/17

Alzheimer's Society
