Unite - Carers in Mid Devon 2 Bridge Street, Tiverton, Devon,
EX16 5LY
01884 257511
www.unite-carersinmiddevon.org.uk
info@unitemd.org.uk

About Information and Advice Service

Unite - Carers in Mid Devon offers advice, information and support for carers in the area, and has particular experience of supporting carers of people with dementia. People can access this by phone, email or by dropping in to the office.They organise Carers Support Groups and Forget-Me-Not cafes. They also have a befriending service for carers.They produce a twice yearly newsletter.

Who runs this service

  • Unite - Carers in Mid Devon

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Unpaid carers of any age

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Parking off site Parking off site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 19/12/17 to 06/02/18

Alzheimer's Society
