Unite - Carers in Mid Devon offers advice, information and support for carers in the area, and has particular experience of supporting carers of people with dementia. People can access this by phone, email or by dropping in to the office.They organise Carers Support Groups and Forget-Me-Not cafes. They also have a befriending service for carers.They produce a twice yearly newsletter.
Support group
Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 19/12/17 to 06/02/18