Information and support for visually impaired people

Suite 2.2 Litchurch Plaza Litchurch Lane, Derby, Derbyshire,
DE24 8AA
01332 292262
www.sightsupportderbyshire.org.uk
enquiries@sightsupportderbyshire.org.uk

About Information and support for visually impaired people

Sight Support Derbyshire is a Resource Centre and helpline providing information regarding all practical aspects of visual impairment. They can help with demonstration and sale of daily living aids to help overcome the daily challenges of sight loss. Sight Support will refer onto external services or other Sight Support Derbyshire services where appropriate. Sight Support Derbyshire also provides a Low Vision Service (Provision of magnifiers, shades and lamps), Sports and leisure activities, Children's groups, Home support (county resident only) and Information days (County).

Who runs this service

  • Sight Support Derbyshire

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Anyone requiring information and advice about visual impairment
  • Residents of Derby city or Derbyshire or enquiring on behalf of a visually impaired Derbyshire resident

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 19/12/17 to 06/02/18

