About Information and support for visually impaired people

Sight Support Derbyshire is a Resource Centre and helpline providing information regarding all practical aspects of visual impairment. They can help with demonstration and sale of daily living aids to help overcome the daily challenges of sight loss. Sight Support will refer onto external services or other Sight Support Derbyshire services where appropriate. Sight Support Derbyshire also provides a Low Vision Service (Provision of magnifiers, shades and lamps), Sports and leisure activities, Children's groups, Home support (county resident only) and Information days (County).