Support group

Information Centre

Airedale Centre 29 Brunswick Arcade, Keighley, West Yorkshire,
BD21 3QB
07452 773788
info@dementiafriendlykeighley.org.uk

About Information Centre

Dementia Friendly Keighley office and Information Centre is open for people with dementia and their loved ones/carers to pop in for a coffee and a chat. The Centre has lots of information, which will be useful to carers/families/general public. Dementia Friendly Keighley are a listening ear if you are struggling to cope. They can signpost to other services if they cannot provide what you need. They also have reminiscence materials, music and films available if you just fancy an hour out together in a calm and friendly environment.

Who runs this service

  • Dementia Friendly Keighley

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • People with dementia and their carers/loved ones and anyone who needs advice, information or support on dementia related issues

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 29/11/17 to 17/01/18

Alzheimer's Society
