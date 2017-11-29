About Information Centre

Dementia Friendly Keighley office and Information Centre is open for people with dementia and their loved ones/carers to pop in for a coffee and a chat. The Centre has lots of information, which will be useful to carers/families/general public. Dementia Friendly Keighley are a listening ear if you are struggling to cope. They can signpost to other services if they cannot provide what you need. They also have reminiscence materials, music and films available if you just fancy an hour out together in a calm and friendly environment.