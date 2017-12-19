About Live Well Information and Support Service

The Live Well Information and Support Service (LWISS) provides information on cancer and other life-limiting illnesses. LWISS provides information and support to people living in the boroughs of City & Hackney, Newham and Tower Hamlets. LWISS offers a range of free self-management workshops (such as dementia awareness, healthy eating and will writing); peer support groups including family and friends of people with dementia, men's cancer group and women's cancer group.and an information and support drop-in centre based at St Joseph's Hospice where 1-1 consultations are provided. The centre is open to the public who wish to receive information regarding health conditions, activities and signposting to relevant local services.