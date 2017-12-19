Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Support group

Live Well Information and Support Service

St Joseph's Hospice Mare Street, London,
E8 4SA
020 8525 3140
www.stjh.org.uk/our-services/supportive-care/information-and-support-service
InfoAndSupport@STJH.org.uk

About Live Well Information and Support Service

The Live Well Information and Support Service (LWISS) provides information on cancer and other life-limiting illnesses. LWISS provides information and support to people living in the boroughs of City & Hackney, Newham and Tower Hamlets. LWISS offers a range of free self-management workshops (such as dementia awareness, healthy eating and will writing); peer support groups including family and friends of people with dementia, men's cancer group and women's cancer group.and an information and support drop-in centre based at St Joseph's Hospice where 1-1 consultations are provided. The centre is open to the public who wish to receive information regarding health conditions, activities and signposting to relevant local services.

Who runs this service

  • St Joseph's Hospice

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Anyone affected by a long-term, serious or life-limiting condition, including carers, family members, health and social care professionals and the general public.
  • Residents of London Borough of City and Hackney, Tower Hamlets Newham and Waltham Forest

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 19/12/17 to 06/02/18

Alzheimer's Society
Which? works for you © Which? 2017