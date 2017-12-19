The Live Well Information and Support Service (LWISS) provides information on cancer and other life-limiting illnesses. LWISS provides information and support to people living in the boroughs of City & Hackney, Newham and Tower Hamlets. LWISS offers a range of free self-management workshops (such as dementia awareness, healthy eating and will writing); peer support groups including family and friends of people with dementia, men's cancer group and women's cancer group.and an information and support drop-in centre based at St Joseph's Hospice where 1-1 consultations are provided. The centre is open to the public who wish to receive information regarding health conditions, activities and signposting to relevant local services.
Support group
Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.
Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 19/12/17 to 06/02/18