About Mi-life Greenwood

Independent Living Centres are designed to help people choose the best equipment to meet their needs. Staff at the centres can also provide information and advice on suppliers and services. There is a wide range of products for people to look at and try to see if these suit their individual needs. They include: products to aid memory, bathing and showering aids; riser-recliner chairs and armchairs; wheelchairs, scooters, and walking aids; meal preparation, feeding and drinking products; beds and associated items; clothing and personal care products including toileting, washing, dressing aids; moving and handling equipment; telecare solutions.