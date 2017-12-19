Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Mi-life Greenwood

Mi-life Greenwood Maiden Castle Road, Dorchester, Dorset,
DT1 2ER
0333 003 0010
www.mylifemycare.com/Greenwood-Centre-for-Independent-Living
milifegreenwood@millbrookhealthcare.co.uk

Independent Living Centres are designed to help people choose the best equipment to meet their needs. Staff at the centres can also provide information and advice on suppliers and services. There is a wide range of products for people to look at and try to see if these suit their individual needs. They include: products to aid memory, bathing and showering aids; riser-recliner chairs and armchairs; wheelchairs, scooters, and walking aids; meal preparation, feeding and drinking products; beds and associated items; clothing and personal care products including toileting, washing, dressing aids; moving and handling equipment; telecare solutions.

Who runs this service

  • Millbrook Healthcare Dorset

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Adults of all ages and disabilities, their carers and families
  • Residents of the Dorset County Council area

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 19/12/17 to 06/02/18

