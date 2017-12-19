Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Support group

The Bay Dementia Hub - Lancaster

Lancaster Central Library Market Street, Lancaster, Lancashire,
LA1 1HY
01524 382538
www.thebaydementiahub.org
thebaydementiahub@gmail.com

About The Bay Dementia Hub - Lancaster

The Bay Dementia Hub is held monthly alternating between Lancaster and Morecambe. The Bay Dementia Hub offers a large range of information and guidance which will be delivered in partnership with many organisations and individuals, eg the NHS memory clinic, dementia nurses, a range of support groups for both people with dementia and carers, dementia researchers, lawyers, financial advisers and benefits advisers to name but a few. Alzheimer's Society will also be on hand to offer advice and arrange home visits if required.

Who runs this service

  • The Bay Dementia Hub

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • The Bay's residents with dementia, their families, friends and carers as well as people who may be worried about their memory (regardless of postcode) or have an interest in dementia

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 19/12/17 to 06/02/18

Alzheimer's Society
Which? works for you © Which? 2017