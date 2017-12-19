The Bay Dementia Hub is held monthly alternating between Lancaster and Morecambe. The Bay Dementia Hub offers a large range of information and guidance which will be delivered in partnership with many organisations and individuals, eg the NHS memory clinic, dementia nurses, a range of support groups for both people with dementia and carers, dementia researchers, lawyers, financial advisers and benefits advisers to name but a few. Alzheimer's Society will also be on hand to offer advice and arrange home visits if required.
Support group
Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.
Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 19/12/17 to 06/02/18