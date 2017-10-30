Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

The Bridge - Dementia Advisory Service

Gemini Centre Villiers Street, Hartlepool, County Durham,
TS24 7SA
01429 868587
www.hospitalofgod.org.uk
thebridge@hospitalofgod.org.uk

About The Bridge - Dementia Advisory Service

The Bridge is a free, drop in service for anyone who has questions or concerns about memory loss or dementia. The service offers advice, information and support to enable people to live well with dementia; support to carers, families and friends; signposting to other services; practical and emotional support; IT access to services and advice; home from Hospital service; group sessions for people with dementia and Dementia Friends sessions.

Who runs this service

  • The Hospital of God at Greatham

Type of service

Who is this service for?

  • Anyone who has questions or concerns about memory loss or dementia, and wants some help and advice

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking off site Parking off site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 30/10/17 to 18/12/17

Alzheimer's Society
