About The Herbert Protocol (Missing Persons) Runcorn

The Herbert Protocol is here to help provide reassurance, and help keep friends and relatives safe. It is a national initiative adopted by Cheshire Constabulary, as well as other police forces around the UK. It is a system in place that will help to give the emergency services the best possible information should there be a need for them to become involved in a search for someone with dementia. The Herbert Protocol is a form which is kept at home, or in a safe place, with important information about a vulnerable person. Should they go missing, information is easily on hand about routines, medical requirements and favourite places to visit and can be handed over to the police, alleviating the worry of collecting it together during a stressful time.