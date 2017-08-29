About Your Local Health and Care Watchdog

Healthwatch gives people a powerful voice locally and nationally. At a local level, local Healthwatch works to help local people get the best out of their local health and social care services. Whether it's improving them today or helping to shape them for tomorrow. Local Healthwatch is all about local voices being able to influence the delivery and design of local services. Not just people who use them, but anyone who might need to in future.