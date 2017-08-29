Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Support group

Your Local Health and Care Watchdog

896 Christchurch Road, Bournemouth, Dorset,
BH7 6DL
0300 111 0102
www.healthwatchdorset.co.uk
enquiries@healthwatchdorset.co.uk

About Your Local Health and Care Watchdog

Healthwatch gives people a powerful voice locally and nationally. At a local level, local Healthwatch works to help local people get the best out of their local health and social care services. Whether it's improving them today or helping to shape them for tomorrow. Local Healthwatch is all about local voices being able to influence the delivery and design of local services. Not just people who use them, but anyone who might need to in future.

Who runs this service

  • Healthwatch Dorset

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Residents of Dorset

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 29/08/17 to 17/10/17

Alzheimer's Society
