Advice and Information Service Blackburn

Blackburn Library Town Hall Street, Blackburn, Lancashire,
BB2 1AG
01254 266620
www.ageuk.org.uk/blackburnwithdarwen/information-2
advice@ageukbwd.org.uk

Through their Advice and Information service, Age UK Blackburn with Darwen can help anyone aged over 50 and their carers with a range of issues, including: benefits; pensions and other money issues; debt housing; care, health and support; consumer issues; information about other services; form filling; letter writing; negotiating with third parties. Age UK Blackburn with Darwen also offer free, independent information sessions on a range of financial issues through the Money Advice Service on issues such as: pensions and retirement; planning; borrowing and credit; budgeting; tax; savings and investments.

  • Age UK Blackburn with Darwen

Support group

  • Anyone aged over 50 and their carers

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking off site Parking off site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


