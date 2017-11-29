About Advice and information

HARC can provide assistance with the following: obtaining the correct benefit entitlement for local people; increasing income for those in need; contributing to local regeneration; providing education and training for work; assisting elderly and disabled people to live independently; providing opportunities for volunteering; employing local people. HARC also provides home visits for elderly and disabled people and advice surgeries in various locations. HARC has two charity shops in Hastings & St Leonards.