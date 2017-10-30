About Advice and Information

Southall Day Centre provides advice and support to people who need help with claiming welfare benefits and other entitlements. They also have partners who offer additional assistance such as Lawta Solicitors. Southall Day Centre also offers advice and support to carers, especially through their partnership work with the Ealing Carers Centre, ECIL and Rethink Mental Illness. Together, they provide assistance on a range of issues including welfare benefits, pensions, housing, disability, mental health, immigration, family counselling and more. Southall Day Centre's welfare benefits work is recognised by the Advice Quality Standard and our advice workers speak a range of community languages.