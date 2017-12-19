Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Support group

Advice and Information

105 Greyhound Road, London,
W6 8NJ
020 7386 9085
www.ageuk.org.uk/hammersmithandfulham
info@ageukhf.org.uk

About Advice and Information

Age UK Hammersmith and Fulham can provide information and expert advice on a wide range of issues, such as: money matters including benefits, pensions & bills; housing rights, landlord problems & neighbours; health and social care; leisure and social activities; your rights to local services; and most other things that affect a person's quality of life.

Who runs this service

  • Age UK Hammersmith & Fulham

Type of service

Who is this service for?

  • People aged 50 and above

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking off site Parking off site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 19/12/17 to 06/02/18

Alzheimer's Society
