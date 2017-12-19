Age UK Hammersmith and Fulham can provide information and expert advice on a wide range of issues, such as: money matters including benefits, pensions & bills; housing rights, landlord problems & neighbours; health and social care; leisure and social activities; your rights to local services; and most other things that affect a person's quality of life.
Support group
Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.
Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 19/12/17 to 06/02/18