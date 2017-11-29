Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Support group

Age Cymru Advice

T? John Pathy 13-14 Neptune Court Vanguard Way, Cardiff, Caerdydd,
CF24 5PJ
0800 022 3444
www.agecymru.org.uk
advice@agecymru.org.uk

About Age Cymru Advice

Age Cymru's Information & Advice service provides free, confidential, impartial and expert information and advice to older people, their families, friends, carers and professionals throughout Wales. Delivering support through their bilingual national advice line, written resources and face to face services, Age Cymru is the key provider of information and advice for people in later life. Age Cymru Advice offers support on a range of issues, including but not limited to: welfare benefits and money, social care, health, disability, employment, consumer, housing and discrimination.

Who runs this service

  • Age Cymru

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Older people, their families, friends, carers and professionals throughout Wales

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 29/11/17 to 17/01/18

Alzheimer's Society
Which? works for you © Which? 2017