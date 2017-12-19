About Benefits Advice

The benefits advice service provides support to carers in order to improve their health, economic well-being and overall quality of life through access to financial benefits and allowances. Harrow Carers advice workers provide: advice and support in claiming welfare benefits for the carer and the cared for person; help with filling in benefits application forms including Disability Living Allowance, Personal Independence Payment, Attendance Allowance, Carers Allowance, Income Support and Income based Jobseeker's Allowance, Housing Benefit and Council Tax Support Scheme; telephone based guidance and face to face appointments; signposting; self-help.