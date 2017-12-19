Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Benefits Advice

14 Hillview Business Park, Claydon, Suffolk,
IP6 0HJ
01449 674222
www.ageuk.org.uk/suffolk/services-and-information/benefits-advice
benefits@ageuksuffolk.org

About Benefits Advice

A confidential welfare rights service offering: practical assistance to secure a full entitlement to benefits and maximise income; a countywide telephone helpline; a home visiting service for completion of claim forms; confidential benefit checks; regular benefits surgeries throughout the county. Age UK Suffolk are unable to give advice on legal or financial matters that are not benefit related. However, if they are unable to provide a service themselves, they will endeavour to signpost their clients to another agency offering the service required.

Who runs this service

  • Age UK Suffolk

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Anyone who is of minimum state pension age
  • Residents of Suffolk

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 19/12/17 to 06/02/18

Alzheimer's Society
