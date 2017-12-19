About Benefits Advice

A confidential welfare rights service offering: practical assistance to secure a full entitlement to benefits and maximise income; a countywide telephone helpline; a home visiting service for completion of claim forms; confidential benefit checks; regular benefits surgeries throughout the county. Age UK Suffolk are unable to give advice on legal or financial matters that are not benefit related. However, if they are unable to provide a service themselves, they will endeavour to signpost their clients to another agency offering the service required.