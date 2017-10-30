About Benefits Advice Service

Age UK's Benefits Team is able to offer advice and information on all aspects of welfare benefits for those over retirement age, including checking benefit entitlement. Home visits are available for the completion of benefit claim forms. Assistance can be given where claims have been unsuccessful and with overpayment issues. This service is free, independent and confidential and can help with: attendance allowance; personal independence payment; carer's allowance; pension credit; housing benefit and council tax benefit.