Benefits Advice Service

3 Mardol Gardens, Shrewsbury, Shropshire,
SY1 1PR
01743 233123
www.ageuk.org.uk/shropshireandtelford
enquiries@ageukstw.org.uk

About Benefits Advice Service

Age UK's Benefits Team is able to offer advice and information on all aspects of welfare benefits for those over retirement age, including checking benefit entitlement. Home visits are available for the completion of benefit claim forms. Assistance can be given where claims have been unsuccessful and with overpayment issues. This service is free, independent and confidential and can help with: attendance allowance; personal independence payment; carer's allowance; pension credit; housing benefit and council tax benefit.

Who runs this service

  • Age UK Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Anyone above state pension age

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking off site Parking off site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 30/10/17 to 18/12/17

Alzheimer's Society
