Support group

Calderdale Council Tax Disregard or Exemptions

Po Box 51, Halifax, West Yorkshire,
HX1 1TP
01422 393631
bit.ly/2j116eB
central.services@calderdale.gov.uk

About Calderdale Council Tax Disregard or Exemptions

Contact point for council tax disregard or exemption advice.

Who runs this service

  • Calderdale County Council

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Residents of Calderdale

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 29/11/17 to 17/01/18

Alzheimer's Society
