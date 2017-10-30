Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Support group

Enquiry and Outreach Advice - Brixton Central

Vida Walsh Centre 2B Saltoun Road, London,
SW2 1EP
020 7346 6800
www.ageuklambeth.org.uk
info@ageuklambeth.org.uk

About Enquiry and Outreach Advice - Brixton Central

The Independent Living and Carers Partnership is a comprehensive service providing essential information on a wide variety of topics, including pensions, benefits, health, and housing. The service is provided by Age UK Lambeth working together with Disability Advice Service Lambeth (DASL) with help from the Royal Association for Deaf People, Lambeth Mencap and the Carers Hub Lambeth. The service offers support with completing forms or writing letters as well as advice and support if someone contacts them on behalf of a relative, friend or if they are a carer. The service can also provide a listening ear to those who just want to talk through their problems to help put things in perspective or make an important decision.

Who runs this service

  • Age UK Lambeth

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • People aged 55 and above or aged 18 and above with a learning disability, a physical or sensory impairment, or a long term illness and their carers
  • Residents of London Borough of Lambeth

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking off site Parking off site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 30/10/17 to 18/12/17

Alzheimer's Society
