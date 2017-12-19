Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Support group

Financial Information and Advice

Bradbury House 12 Shakespeare Street, Nottingham, Nottinghamshire,
NG1 4FQ
0115 844 0011
www.ageuknotts.org.uk
info@ageuknotts.org.uk

About Financial Information and Advice

This service offers impartial, confidential and free advice on: future care needs; the implications of paying for care, including losing a home and assets; all of the options to make a well informed decision and retain financial independence in later life. A team of experts will assess enquiries and provide information, including any unregulated financial advice or refer to an expert. For regulated financial advice, Age UK Notts Later Life Financial Advisers can provide a free 30-minute consultation on immediate care needs annuities, deferred payment agreements, investments, home equity release schemes, renting out a property or living off savings. They can also advise on other financial matters such as pensions and annuities, investments and savings, and tax planning (Inheritance Tax).

Who runs this service

  • Age UK Nottingham & Nottinghamshire

Type of service

Who is this service for?

  • Anyone aged 18 and above living in North, Mid or South Nottinghamshire

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking off site Parking off site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 19/12/17 to 06/02/18

Alzheimer's Society
