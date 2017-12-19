About Financial Information and Advice

This service offers impartial, confidential and free advice on: future care needs; the implications of paying for care, including losing a home and assets; all of the options to make a well informed decision and retain financial independence in later life. A team of experts will assess enquiries and provide information, including any unregulated financial advice or refer to an expert. For regulated financial advice, Age UK Notts Later Life Financial Advisers can provide a free 30-minute consultation on immediate care needs annuities, deferred payment agreements, investments, home equity release schemes, renting out a property or living off savings. They can also advise on other financial matters such as pensions and annuities, investments and savings, and tax planning (Inheritance Tax).