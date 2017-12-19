Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Support group

Information, Advice & Advocacy Service

Ponders End Library High Street, Enfield,
EN3 4EY
020 8375 4120
www.ageuk.org.uk/enfield
info@ageukenfield.org.uk

About Information, Advice & Advocacy Service

The Information and Advice Service operates a drop in service, during which clients can be assisted directly or be referred on to an appropriate agency. Amongst the services offered are the following: Advice and information on issues such as welfare benefits, housing, health, disability, transport, and other community issues; Referral to outside agencies when appropriate; Drop-in support surgery provided by Tax Help for Older People.

Who runs this service

  • Age UK Enfield

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • People aged 50 and above and their carers
  • Residents of the London Borough of Enfield

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking off site Parking off site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 19/12/17 to 06/02/18

Alzheimer's Society
