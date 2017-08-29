Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Support group

Information Advice and Support

300 St. Faiths Road, Norwich, Norfolk,
NR6 7BJ
01603 787111
www.ageuk.org.uk/norfolk/information_advice_services/information_advice/
advice@ageuknorfolk.org.uk

About Information Advice and Support

Age UK Norfolk offers confidential information and advice to the public on a wide range of issues. Trained volunteers are able to visit at home to help with completion of Attendance Allowance forms and/or do a Benefits check. The service also offers a service where trained volunteers visit to help with completion of LPA forms for a donation.

Who runs this service

  • Age UK Norfolk

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • People aged 50 and over

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 29/08/17 to 17/10/17

Alzheimer's Society
