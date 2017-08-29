Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Support group

Information and Advice at Wolverton Health Centre

Wolverton Health Centre Gloucester Road Wolverton, Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire,
MK12 5DF
01908 550700
www.ageukmiltonkeynes.org.uk
info@ageukmiltonkeynes.org.uk

About Information and Advice at Wolverton Health Centre

Free, independent advice and information on any aspect of life for older people.

Who runs this service

  • Age UK Milton Keynes

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Older people
  • Residents of the Milton Keynes area

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking off site Parking off site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 29/08/17 to 17/10/17

Alzheimer's Society
