Information and Advice Boscombe Library Outreach

Boscombe Library Heathcote Road, Bournemouth, Dorset,
BH5 1EZ
0344 411 1444
www.bournemouthcab.co.uk

About Information and Advice Boscombe Library Outreach

Citizens Advice offers information and advice through face-to-face, phone and email services, and online via adviceguide.org.uk. They can provide clients information on their rights, responsibilities and options on many different issues, such as: benefits, housing, consumer issues, employment, debt, family and relationships, legal, immigration and many others.

Who runs this service

  • Citizens Advice Bournemouth

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Anyone

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 19/12/17 to 06/02/18

Alzheimer's Society
