Support group

Information and Advice Crewe

Unit 31 Brierley Business Centre Mirion Street, Crewe, Cheshire,
CW1 2AZ
01270 219489
www.ageuk.org.uk/cheshire
admin@ageukcheshire.org.uk

About Information and Advice Crewe

Age UK Cheshire's Information and Advice service provides a high quality and professional service to all older people in Cheshire, their family, friends or carers. The service is free, impartial, confidential and non-judgmental and can offer help on a range of issues including health, housing, travel, money, welfare benefits and community care.

Who runs this service

  • Age UK Cheshire

Type of service

Who is this service for?

  • People aged 50 and above, their families and friends, professionals and carers
  • Residents of Cheshire

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking off site Parking off site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 29/08/17 to 17/10/17

Alzheimer's Society
