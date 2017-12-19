Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Rowan Cottage 4 Prince of Wales Road, Dorchester, Dorset,
DT1 1PW
01305 269444
www.ageukdorchester.org.uk
peter@ageukdorchester.org.uk

Age UK Dorchester offers an Information and Advice service on finances, benefits, housing options, dementia matters, wills, disabled parking and local services. It also runs a Home Support service: volunteers can provide help with light domestic tasks, shopping, gardening and paperwork, as well as a sitting service to provide respite for carers.

  • Age UK Dorchester

  • This service is available to anyone over the age of 50.
  • Residents of county of Dorset, APART from Bournemouth, Poole and Christchurch

  • For opening times please contact the provider.
Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 19/12/17 to 06/02/18

Alzheimer's Society
