Age UK Dorchester offers an Information and Advice service on finances, benefits, housing options, dementia matters, wills, disabled parking and local services. It also runs a Home Support service: volunteers can provide help with light domestic tasks, shopping, gardening and paperwork, as well as a sitting service to provide respite for carers.
Support group
Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.
Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 19/12/17 to 06/02/18