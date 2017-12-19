Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Support group

Information and Advice - ESSAFA

ESSAFA 14 Plumstead High Street, London,
SE18 1SN
020 8315 1878
www.ageukbromleyandgreenwich.org.uk
info@ageukbandg.org.uk

About Information and Advice - ESSAFA

Age UK Bromley and Greenwich offer independent and confidential information and advice on a wide range of issues. The types of information and advice offered at the Outreach Surgery are: Benefits checks, Housing issues, Fire safety, Homesafe, Consumer issues, PALS (Patient Advice & Liaison Service), Signposting, Register of Paid Helpers. Free leaflets and factsheets on a huge range of subjects are also available as well as lists which are specific to Bromley and Greenwich, such as hairdressers, who can visit at home, or clubs and activities in various parts of the two Boroughs.Free leaflets and factsheets on a huge range of subjects are also available as well as lists which are specific to Bromley and Greenwich, such as hairdressers, who can visit at home, or clubs and activities in various parts of the two Boroughs.

Who runs this service

  • Age UK Bromley & Greenwich

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • People aged 50 and above from the Nepalese community
  • Residents of London Boroughs of Bromley and Greenwich

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking off site Parking off site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 19/12/17 to 06/02/18

Alzheimer's Society
