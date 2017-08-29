Age UK Devon offer impartial and confidential advice on a wide range of issues affecting people in later life, their families and carers. The aim is to answer questions and explain procedures in a friendly and straightforward way, so that people are able to make their own informed decisions and choices. Age UK Devon's advisers can provide clear information literature; a full benefits check to establish eligibility for Pension Credit, Housing and Council Tax benefit and Disability benefits; advise on health and social care matters, housing issues; details of services and social activities available in the area.
Support group
Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 29/08/17 to 17/10/17