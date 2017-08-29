Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Support group

Information and Advice

Age UK Devon Unit 1 Manaton Court Manaton Close Matford Business Park Marsh Barton Trading Estate, Exeter, Devon,
EX2 8PF
0333 241 2340
www.ageukdevon.co.uk
info@ageukdevon.co.uk

About Information and Advice

Age UK Devon offer impartial and confidential advice on a wide range of issues affecting people in later life, their families and carers. The aim is to answer questions and explain procedures in a friendly and straightforward way, so that people are able to make their own informed decisions and choices. Age UK Devon's advisers can provide clear information literature; a full benefits check to establish eligibility for Pension Credit, Housing and Council Tax benefit and Disability benefits; advise on health and social care matters, housing issues; details of services and social activities available in the area.

Who runs this service

  • Age UK Devon

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • People aged 50 and above
  • Residents of the rural areas of Devon

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 29/08/17 to 17/10/17

Alzheimer's Society
Which? works for you © Which? 2017