Support group

Information and advice

Age UK Sittingbourne Heather House Day Centre Avenue of Remembrance, Sittingbourne,
ME10 4NN
01795 471600
www.ageuk.org.uk/favershamandsittingbourne

About Information and advice

Age UK Faversham & Sittingbourne provide accredited Information and Advice on many issues affecting older people, such as benefits, form-filling, housing and local services. The service can be accessed at the day centres in Faversham, Teynham and Sittingbourne, over the phone or through a home visit. There is a Carer Support Worker specifically for carers of people with dementia, who can provide information and a listening ear for those living in Faversham.

Who runs this service

  • Age UK Faversham and Sittingbourne

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • People aged 50 and above or caring for someone aged 50 and above, living in the Faversham and Sittingbourne area, including people in the early stages of dementia and their carers

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking off site Parking off site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 29/08/17 to 17/10/17

