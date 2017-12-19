Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Support group

Information and Advice

78-82 Bromham Road, Bedford, Bedfordshire,
MK40 2QH
01234 360510
www.ageuk.org.uk/bedfordshire/information--advice
enquiries@ageukbedfordshire.org.uk

About Information and Advice

Information and Advice on money, care, health, housing, benefits and personal budgets. Home visits to complete forms for people who are housebound. These include application forms for Attendance Allowance and Disability Living Allowance. Community Support Workers will work with clients who have complex needs including multiple health and social care needs, finance/debt/benefits, housing needs or bereavement.

Who runs this service

  • Age UK Bedfordshire

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • People aged over 50 who need help with information, advice, completing forms etc
  • Residents of Bedfordshire (including Luton) only

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking off site Parking off site
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 19/12/17 to 06/02/18

Alzheimer's Society
