Information and Advice on money, care, health, housing, benefits and personal budgets. Home visits to complete forms for people who are housebound. These include application forms for Attendance Allowance and Disability Living Allowance. Community Support Workers will work with clients who have complex needs including multiple health and social care needs, finance/debt/benefits, housing needs or bereavement.
Support group
