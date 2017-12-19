About Information and advice

The service offers information and advice on welfare benefits, community care, housing options and local services. They can help people make claims for the following benefits: attendance allowance, personal independence payment, housing benefit and council tax reduction, carers allowance, pension credit, gas and electricity bills, care at home, housing advice, and signposting to other local services and support. They offer up-to-date, unbiased and accurate information, practical support to make certain benefit claims, and information on choices. They also offer full benefit checks to all who use the service, information on health and community care, and information on other agencies and services that can help and signpost or refer. This service is delivered in person via one-to-one sessions, in the home or over the telephone.