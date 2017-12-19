Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Bradbury House 12 Shakespeare Street, Nottingham, Nottinghamshire,
NG1 4FQ
0115 844 0011
www.ageuknotts.org.uk
info@ageuknotts.org.uk

The service offers information and advice on welfare benefits, community care, housing options and local services. They can help people make claims for the following benefits: attendance allowance, personal independence payment, housing benefit and council tax reduction, carers allowance, pension credit, gas and electricity bills, care at home, housing advice, and signposting to other local services and support. They offer up-to-date, unbiased and accurate information, practical support to make certain benefit claims, and information on choices. They also offer full benefit checks to all who use the service, information on health and community care, and information on other agencies and services that can help and signpost or refer. This service is delivered in person via one-to-one sessions, in the home or over the telephone.

Who runs this service

  • Age UK Nottingham & Nottinghamshire

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Anyone aged 55 and above, their families and carers

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking off site Parking off site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 19/12/17 to 06/02/18

