Information and Advice - North Shields

51 Bedford Street, North Shields, Tyne and Wear,
NE29 0AT
0344 245 1288
ntcab.org.uk

About Information and Advice - North Shields

The Citizen's Advice Bureau provide confidential, independent and impartial advice as a free service to all. Advice covers a wide range of areas, including debt, benefit, housing and community care issues. There is a drop in service, where a short assessment is made, looking into the issue and what advice can be given. If further advice is needed, an appointment will be made. There are also outreach services open for limited periods, at Killingworth, Dudley, Meadowell, Shiremoor and Longbenton, plus a telephone advice line.

Who runs this service

  • North Tyneside Citizens Advice Bureau

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Anyone

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 29/08/17 to 17/10/17

Alzheimer's Society
