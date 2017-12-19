Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Support group

Information and Advice

The River View Centre Astor Drive, Plymouth, Devon,
PL4 9RD
01752 256020
www.ageukplymouth.org.uk
enquiries@ageukplymouth.org.uk

About Information and Advice

Age UK Plymouth offer information, support and guidance for older people and carers through a process whereby needs will be identified and different choices will be offered to meet these needs. The aim of the service is to encourage people to take control and make choices about their lives. Age UK Plymouth's Information & Advice service can provide benefits health checks to ensure older people and carers receive their correct entitlements. The service also signposts to other agencies and support services in Plymouth. Information and advice can be provided via telephone and by appointment at our centre in Mount Gould.

Who runs this service

  • Age UK Plymouth

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • People aged 50 and above and carers

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking off site Parking off site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 19/12/17 to 06/02/18

Alzheimer's Society
