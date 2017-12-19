About Information and Advice

Age UK Plymouth offer information, support and guidance for older people and carers through a process whereby needs will be identified and different choices will be offered to meet these needs. The aim of the service is to encourage people to take control and make choices about their lives. Age UK Plymouth's Information & Advice service can provide benefits health checks to ensure older people and carers receive their correct entitlements. The service also signposts to other agencies and support services in Plymouth. Information and advice can be provided via telephone and by appointment at our centre in Mount Gould.