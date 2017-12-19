About Information and Advice - Resource Centre

Age UK Bromley and Greenwich offer independent and confidential information and advice on a wide range of issues. The types of information and advice offered at the Outreach Surgery are: Benefits checks, Housing issues, Fire safety, Homesafe, Consumer issues, PALS (Patient Advice & Liaison Service), Signposting, Register of Paid Helpers. Free leaflets and factsheets on a huge range of subjects are also available as well as lists which are specific to Bromley and Greenwich, such as hairdressers, who can visit at home, or clubs and activities in various parts of the two Boroughs.