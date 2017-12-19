Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Support group

Information and Advice

Huntley House 119 London Street, Reading, Berkshire,
RG1 4QA
0118 959 4242
www.ageukberkshire.org.uk
info@ageukberkshire.org.uk

Information and Advice

The information and advice service provides essential information on a wide variety of topics such as benefits, social care and housing. For example, information and advice about housing choices and how to find care and support to enable you to live independently, with dignity and respect. Factsheets are available, covering issues from residential and home care services, to consumer rights and accessing appropriate health services.

Who runs this service

  Age UK Berkshire

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  Anyone aged over 50 living in Berkshire or their families, friends, carers of any age from anywhere

Service available

  For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  Accessible
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


