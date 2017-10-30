Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Support group

Information and advice - Rugby

43 Clifton Road, Rugby, Warwickshire,
CV21 3QE
01788 552542
www.ageukwarwickshire.org.uk
rugby.info@ageukwarks.org.uk

About Information and advice - Rugby

Age UK Warwickshire provides free, impartial information and advice. Some of the areas in which the service can help include: Welfare Benefits - Entitlement and filling in forms; Housing Options; Help at Home; Care Options; Wills, Power of Attorney and Probate; Family and Personal Matters; Leisure, Social and Learning Activities; Local Services; Money Matters; and Your Rights to Social Services.

Who runs this service

  • Age UK Warwickshire

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • People aged 50 and above

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking off site Parking off site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 30/10/17 to 18/12/17

Alzheimer's Society
