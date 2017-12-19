Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Support group

Information and advice

Henderson Street, Macclesfield, Cheshire,
SK11 6RA
01625 612958
www.ageuk.org.uk/cheshireeast/our-services/knowledge/information--advice
enquiries@ageukcheshireeast.org

About Information and advice

Age UK Cheshire East Reaching Communities Network keeps accurate and up-to-date information on a wide range of issues such as housing, health and care, money matters, leisure and social activities and most other things that can affect your quality of life. They can help with completing forms or taking action on your behalf with organisations with which you have a problem. As well as all of this, Age UK Cheshire East also offer specialist advice sessions each month on tax help, benefit entitlement checks and help with claiming, and wills, inheritance and needs such as power of attorney and related matters.

Who runs this service

  • Age UK Cheshire East

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • People aged 50 and above, their families and friends, professionals and carers
  • Residents of Cheshire East

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking off site Parking off site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 19/12/17 to 06/02/18

Alzheimer's Society
