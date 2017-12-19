Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Support group

Information and Advice Spalding

Council Offices Priory Road, Spalding, Lincolnshire,
PE11 2XE
0344 411 1444
www.citizensadvicesouthlincs.org.uk

About Information and Advice Spalding

Citizens Advice South Lincolnshire provides a gateway/triage service in Spalding, Holbeach, and Long Sutton for walk-in clients, followed by appointments when necessary. Sutton Bridge offers a free telephone for clients to contact Adviceline followed by a pre-arranged video link appointment. Specialist caseworkers are also available for complex debt, housing and welfare benefit problems, by appointment.

Who runs this service

  • Citizens Advice South Lincolnshire

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Anyone

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking off site Parking off site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 19/12/17 to 06/02/18

Alzheimer's Society
Which? works for you © Which? 2017