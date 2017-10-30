Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Support group

Information and advice - St. John's House

1st Floor 155-163 The Rock, Bury, Greater Manchester,
BL9 0ND
0300 330 1153
www.burydistrictcab.org

About Information and advice - St. John's House

Citizens Advice Bureau aims to provide the advice people need for the problems they face and improve the policies and practices that affect people's lives. They provide free, independent, confidential and impartial advice to everyone on their rights and responsibilities by phone and in person local to you. Advice is available on various topics, including benefits, debt, employment and housing.

Who runs this service

  • Citizens Advice Bureaux Bury District

Type of service

Who is this service for?

  • Residents of Bury Metro area

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking off site Parking off site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 30/10/17 to 18/12/17

Alzheimer's Society
