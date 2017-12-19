Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Support group

Information and advice - Stratford

Briar Croft Alcester Road, Stratford-upon-Avon, Warwickshire,
CV37 6PH
01789 205059
www.ageukwarwickshire.org.uk
briar.croft@ageukwarks.org.uk

About Information and advice - Stratford

Age UK Warwickshire always give advice confidentially and for free. Some of the ways they can help include: welfare benefits and filling in forms; housing assistance; health; help at home and care options; wills, power of attorney and probate; family and personal matters; leisure, social and learning activities; money matters; age discrimination; people's rights to social services; guidance on dealing with telesales calls and unwanted doorstep callers; anything that is affecting a person's quality of life.

Who runs this service

  • Age UK Warwickshire

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • People aged 50 and above

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking off site Parking off site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 19/12/17 to 06/02/18

Alzheimer's Society
