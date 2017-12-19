About Information and advice - Stratford

Age UK Warwickshire always give advice confidentially and for free. Some of the ways they can help include: welfare benefits and filling in forms; housing assistance; health; help at home and care options; wills, power of attorney and probate; family and personal matters; leisure, social and learning activities; money matters; age discrimination; people's rights to social services; guidance on dealing with telesales calls and unwanted doorstep callers; anything that is affecting a person's quality of life.